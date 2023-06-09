4,673 contest 350 admission slots in Ogun nursing college

A total of 350 successful candidates are expected to be admitted out of the 4,673 candidates that sat for the entrance examination into the Ogun…

A total of 350 successful candidates are expected to be admitted out of the 4,673 candidates that sat for the entrance examination into the Ogun State College of Nursing Sciences, the state government has disclosed.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Kayode Oladehinde, while supervising the examination held on the premises of the College’s School of Nursing and Midwifery, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, said the state government had in the past few years ensured that the admission process was merit-based.

Oladehinde who explained that the candidates, both indigenes and those from outside the state, said the college had become more attractive because of its objective and transparent admission process.

He noted that only candidates who succeeded in the computer-based examination and oral interview would be admitted, adding that gone were the days of “man know man” admission.

