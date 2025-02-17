43,923 candidates score 5 credits in 2024 WAEC for private candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2024 Second Series of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, with 43,923 candidates (67.55%) scoring credit and above in at least five subjects.

A statement released by WAEC’s Ag. Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, revealed that 65,023 candidates participated in the examination.

Of these, 34,878 candidates (53.64%) earned credits in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics—an increase of 9.35% from the 2022 and 2023 results.

The examination was conducted across 5,067 centers using both paper-and-pen and computer-based modes. The candidates included 31,504 males and 33,519 females, with women slightly leading at 51.55%.

WAEC confirmed that results for 62,354 candidates (95.90%) have been fully processed and released, while 2,669 candidates (4.10%) are awaiting results due to errors. Additionally, 2,577 candidates (3.96%) had their results withheld over allegations of malpractice.

Candidates with withheld results can visit the WAEC Notice of Examination Malpractice portal for further action.

WAEC reaffirmed its commitment to a fair and transparent examination process, including supporting candidates with special needs.