43,923 candidates score 5 credits in 2024 WAEC for private candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2024 Second Series of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, with 43,923 candidates (67.55%) scoring credit and above in at least five subjects.
A statement released by WAEC’s Ag. Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, revealed that 65,023 candidates participated in the examination.
Of these, 34,878 candidates (53.64%) earned credits in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics—an increase of 9.35% from the 2022 and 2023 results.
The examination was conducted across 5,067 centers using both paper-and-pen and computer-based modes. The candidates included 31,504 males and 33,519 females, with women slightly leading at 51.55%.
- Nigeria to AU: Prevent incursion of mercenaries into Africa
- 2027: Will defections, El-Rufai’s ‘rift’ with APC alter alignment in Kaduna?
WAEC confirmed that results for 62,354 candidates (95.90%) have been fully processed and released, while 2,669 candidates (4.10%) are awaiting results due to errors. Additionally, 2,577 candidates (3.96%) had their results withheld over allegations of malpractice.
Candidates with withheld results can visit the WAEC Notice of Examination Malpractice portal for further action.
WAEC reaffirmed its commitment to a fair and transparent examination process, including supporting candidates with special needs.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.