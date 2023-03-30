431 Nigerians repatriated from Algeria, Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 431 Nigerians repatriated from Libya and Algeria in Kano and Lagos states. Not less than 150 of…

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 431 Nigerians repatriated from Libya and Algeria in Kano and Lagos states.

Not less than 150 of them were received at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano from Niamey migrants camp, Niger Republic.

Recounting her ordeals, Dose John, a single mother of two from Benue State, said she travelled to Libya to seek for greener pasture because her father died and left her sick mother and three siblings.

“I met the father of my two kids in Libya, we were not married and now he is nowhere to be found. I am ashamed to go home because instead of me bringing money home, I brought back two kids without knowing the whereabouts of their father,” she lamented.

Another returnee, Izehi Solomon Kamsi, 30, from Abia State said he paid $500 to be smuggled to Libya.

“In Libya on my way to cross the Mediterranean Sea, I was jailed for six months while in Algeria; I spent two months in prison.”

Another 281 were received at Lagos in the last 24 hours in two flights.

The first flight conveying 151 returnees arrived in the late hours of Tuesday while the second flight with 130 returnees touched down at the Cargo terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, yesterday afternoon.

The Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Habib, who was represented said the returnees would undergo a three-day training in how to achieve self sustainability and would be provided with seed capital to enable them engage in productive ventures to be self reliant.

From Zahraddeen Yakubu Shuaibu (Kano) & Abdullateef Aliyu (Lagos)