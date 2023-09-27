420 families of deceased cops get N1.3bn cheques

The acting Inspector-General of Police Olukayode Egbetokun, yesterday in Abuja presented cheques of N1.3bn to 420 families of police officers who died in active service.…

The acting Inspector-General of Police Olukayode Egbetokun, yesterday in Abuja presented cheques of N1.3bn to 420 families of police officers who died in active service.

He said the cheques were for the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 policy years under the Group Life Assurance policy of the police.

“The IGP Family Welfare Insurance Scheme, being funded by the Nigeria Police Force, was established in 2017.

“The idea is to relieve the hardship faced by deceased’s immediate family before their death benefits are ready for payment,’’ he said.

Egbetokun noted that the welfare package was funded by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Our commitment to prompt fulfilment of our obligations, including the provision of insurance and other benefits to our officers and their families who have made significant sacrifices is an expression of appreciation.

“This tangible support serves to boost the morale of officers and men and underscores our steadfast dedication to their welfare and that of their families.

“It’s a testament to our recognition of their sacrifices and an assurance that their service is held in the highest regard,’’ he said.

