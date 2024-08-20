4000 Households Captured as Fintiri Launches 2nd Phase of Business Wallet

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has launched the second phase of the Fintiri Business Wallet empowerment program, targeting 4,000 households and 100,000 citizens.…

The initiative, which focuses on women, aims to combat poverty and promote economic prosperity.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Fintiri highlighted the program’s impact, stating that each beneficiary will receive a ₦50,000 grant to support or start a business.

He emphasized the scheme’s multiplier effect, citing the UN definition of a household as five people, resulting in approximately 100,000 individuals benefiting annually.

In addition to the empowerment program, Fintiri announced the procurement of 31 mass transit buses to enhance transportation and pledged to provide life skills training to 100,000 youths.

He also promised to recruit new personnel into the state’s workforce.

Dr. Michael Zira, Director General of the Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency (PAWECA), commended Governor Fintiri for his commitment to poverty alleviation and empowerment.

Zira noted that the agency has distributed ₦50,000 to 10,000 female beneficiaries and trained over 5,000 students in technical skills.

Since assuming office, the Governor has trained over 20,000 youths in various life-saving skills, according to Zira.