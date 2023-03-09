4-year-old boy’s genitals, tongue, eyes removed in Abuja

The corpse of a four-year-old boy, Eleazar Ishiya, has been found inside a manhole adjacent to Mr Biggs at the Jabi area in Abuja three…

The corpse of a four-year-old boy, Eleazar Ishiya, has been found inside a manhole adjacent to Mr Biggs at the Jabi area in Abuja three days after he was declared missing.

Family sources said the boy was declared missing on Friday, March 3, at Filin Ball, Jabi Daki Biyu, and his corpse was discovered three days after.

A witness, Joel Joseph said, “When we saw his body inside the manhole, his grandmother attempted to jump inside but I took hold of her and pushed her away. I jumped inside the pit where I found the body already rotten. His tongue, anus and genitals were chopped off while his eyes were also plucked out.

“It’s apparent that his killers are rituals and they might have dumped him inside the pit in the night.’’

The victim, who was described by his mother, Precious Ishaya, as “smart” was a nursery one pupil and was the only child of the family.

The mother said, “On that fateful Friday, Eleazar was about to be bathed. He took a N10 note to buy sweets from a neighbourhood shop and went missing.

She said, “I am not disturbed by his death, rather how horribly he was tortured to death. I rest my case to God. I don’t know the perpetrators because I am not a spiritual-eyed being. The boy’s blood can infiltrate his heartless killer(s) because he is innocent. They should consider themselves as dead already.

“I could not muster courage to see his defaced body; it was later that I managed to see his body in pictures.’’

No immediate response from the FCT Police Command on the incident.