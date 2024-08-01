4 women killed, 16 others injured in Bauchi road crash

Four female passengers have been killed and 16 others, including men and women, injured in a road accident in Jalam town in Dambam LGA of…

Four female passengers have been killed and 16 others, including men and women, injured in a road accident in Jalam town in Dambam LGA of Bauchi State.

The state’s police spokesman, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this yesterday, said those killed were Ai’shatu Salihu (25), Furera Haladu (25), Zuwaira Dandija (19) and Lahala Muhammed (41).

He said nine of the injured victims were taken to the Jalam town hospital, five to the General Hospital, Dambam, and two to Azare General Hospital.

The police spokesman said the driver who overloaded the vehicle with more than 30 people and was on top speed, lost control and the vehicle summersaulted.

He said the occupants were on their way to a market in Sade town.