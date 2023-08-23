4-term lawmaker, solicitor-general, commissioners who escaped Lagos Assembly’s hammer

Four-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Layode Ibrahim; former Solicitor-General of the state, Lawal Pedro (SAN); General Manager of the Lagos State…

Four-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Layode Ibrahim; former Solicitor-General of the state, Lawal Pedro (SAN); General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dolapo Fasawe; Mobolaji Ogunlende (ex-S.A, Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations,) and Tokunbo Wahab (ex- S.A, Education) are among the 22 commissioner-nominees who got the nod of Lagos State House of Assembly.

The state lawmakers had rejected 17 other nominees including the former Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, reputed for marshalling the state’s effort against the spread of COVID-19.

A former Commissioner of Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai also made the list of confirmed commissioners.

Others are Abisola Olusanya (ex-S.A Agriculture), Abiola Olowu (ex-S.A, Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives), Toke Benson-Awoyinka (ex-S.A, Housing), Tunbosun Alake (ex-S.A, Innovation and Technology), Gbenga Oyerinde (ex-S.A, Central Business District), Adekunle Olayinka (ex-S.A, DAWN), Jide Babatunde (ex-S.A, Planning Matters) and Afolabi Ayantayo (ex-S.A, Parastatals Monitoring Office).

Bola Olumegbon, Idris Aregbe, Kayode Bolaji-Roberts, Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya, Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Jamiu Alli-Balogun and Abdulkabir Ogungbo were all successful at the screening.

Daily Trust had reported that Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the day’s sitting, said the confirmation followed rigorous and detailed screening of the nominees by an ad-hoc committee led by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Fatai Mojeed.

The confirmation, which was done through a voice vote, saw the non-confirmation of 17 nominees including the former commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube as well as his colleague in the ministry of Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...