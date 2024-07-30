4 suspects nabbed over stolen solar panels in plateau

The police in Plateau State have arrested four suspects in connection with the theft of 30 solar panels in Jos. The spokesman of the command,…

The police in Plateau State have arrested four suspects in connection with the theft of 30 solar panels in Jos.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Alabo Alfred, said the suspects were arrested following reports of theft of solar panels in some communities.

Parading the suspects, Alfred said, “On the 20th of July, 2024, the command received a report at the Anglo Jos Police Station stating that on the same date at about 01:00am some individuals conspired and stole 30 solar panels which they sold to one Nangwan Nantip in Bukuru Express, Jos.

“On receiving the report, the DPO of Anglo Jos, under the instruction of the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Olugbemiga Emmanuel Adesina, immediately led a surveillance team to the residence of the said receiver and arrested him.

“Following diligent investigative work carried out by our men, the following suspects were further arrested, Muru Goshit, Vincent Maika and Kefas Gomah; all males, of Guratop. The suspects all confessed to the crime and will be charged to court upon conclusion of our investigation.”