4 suspects arrested for robbing Taraba varsity

The police in Taraba State have arrested four men for allegedly robbing and terrorising students of the Taraba State University, Jalingo, and communities around the university.

Spokeperson of the police command, SP Usman Abdullahi, explained that operatives of Kofai police station attached to Sunkani Division, Ardo-Kola LGA, where the university was located, arrested the suspects early on Sunday.

SP Abdullahi gave the names of the suspects as Josesph Desmond, a.k.a. Dan Bachama, Swaibu Sambu, a.k.a. Dan Kona, Danladi Ibrahim and Douglas John, saying they had confessed to the crimes and were still giving useful information to the police which would lead to the arrest of their cohorts now at large.

Sources at the university revealed that robbers had attacked many students living in rented rooms outside the university premises in recent weeks

