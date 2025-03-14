4 remanded for allegedly injuring 2 policemen

A Kubwa magistrates’ court in Abuja, on Thursday, remanded four men in police custody for allegedly inflicting injuries on two policemen while performing their duty.

Magistrate Oyepeju Mustapha adjourned the matter until March 20 for ruling in their bail application.

The defendants, Gabriel Ezekiel, Jude Danlami, Daniel Effiong and Jacob Yohana, were charged with criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, theft and obstructing a police officer while performing lawful duty.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Joshua Matthew, reported the matter at the Byazhin Police Station on March 6. (NAN)

Okpa alleged that the defendants and their accomplices broke into the complainant’s house and stole a Smart TV and N100,000 cash.

While the police were effecting arrest, he said, the defendants attacked the policemen with cutlasses, sticks and stones.

He said police inspectors, Wabi Elisha and Ujah Sunday, sustained injuries as a result and are currently receiving treatment at the National Hospital. (NAN)