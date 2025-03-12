4 pastoralists’ leaders killed in Kwara – MACBAN

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Kwara State has raised concerns over the rising attacks on its members, stating that four cattle breeders have been assassinated in recent times.

MACBAN’s Kwara State Secretary, Mallam Abdulazeez Mohammed, said this while reacting to the killing of the association’s chairman, Alhaji Idris Abubakar, who was ambushed and murdered outside his home in Oke-Oyi, Ilorin.

“Idris Abubakar was killed last Saturday because of the efforts of Fulani leaders to rid the state of kidnapping and other criminal activities.”

He said the deceased had been trailed by his killers for over five months before they finally ambushed him.

“Our chairman was a great warrior who fought against kidnappers and criminal activities. He had been receiving threats from these criminals, warning him to stop interfering in their operations or face death. He was their target,” Abdulazeez explained.

He described Abubakar’s murder as tragic, noting that before his death, the chairman had broken his Ramadan fast and attended prayers with a prominent politician, Yahaya Seriki, before returning home, where he was attacked.

MACBAN stated that three other Fulani leaders had also been killed before Abubakar, expressing concern that their leaders were being deliberately targeted.

“These Fulani leaders were vocal against crime. They warned criminal elements at gatherings and meetings, telling them to stop their activities or face the law. This is why they became targets,” Abdulazeez lamented.

Meanwhile, another Fulani leader in Kwara, Alhaji Ojonla Mahmud, has called on security agencies to track down the killers and bring them to justice.

He also urged the Kwara State government to support Abubakar’s family, particularly in ensuring quality education for his children.

Mahmud further appealed to the Fulani community in the state to maintain peace and cooperate with security agencies in tackling criminal activities.