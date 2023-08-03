4 nabbed for stealing DisCo’s cables in Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested four suspects: Monday Iriah, James Akagbe, Jesubu Ogbesia and Mustapha Suleman, for stealing armoured cable in…

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested four suspects: Monday Iriah, James Akagbe, Jesubu Ogbesia and Mustapha Suleman, for stealing armoured cable in Ujagbolo community in Esan Central LGA.

The command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said the DPO of Irua received information that hoodlums vandalised Benin Electricity Distribution Company’s (BEDC’s) transformer in Ujagbolo and stole its armoured cable.

He said that the police swung into action and arrested four suspects.

