4 more El-Rufai loyalists dump APC as party downplays defections

The exodus of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s allies from the All Progressives Congress (APC) continued on Tuesday as four more ex-commissioners resigned from the party.

This follows El-Rufai’s defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Monday, which has sparked a wave of resignations within the APC.

The latest defectors include former Commissioners Ibrahim Hussaini (Agriculture), Aisha Dikko (Justice), Amina Baloni (Health), and Halima Lawal (Education), as well as former Head of Service, Hajiya Bari’atu Mohammed. While they have not officially declared their next move, sources suggest they may join El-Rufai in the SDP.

Our correspondent gathered that the resignations have caused ripples within the Kaduna chapter of the APC and in the Northwest, where El-Rufai remains a prominent figure. However, APC North-West Zonal Secretary, Musa Mailafiya Mada, downplayed the impact, stating that the party remains strong despite the loss.

“A party is greater than any individual. Before El-Rufai, others like Atiku Abubakar left, yet APC remained strong,” Mada said. He acknowledged the gap created by El-Rufai’s departure but expressed confidence in the party’s ability to adapt ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mada dismissed claims that El-Rufai’s defection would trigger a mass exodus, particularly from the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) faction that helped form the APC.

“El-Rufai’s reasons for leaving are mere excuses. When he was governor, the challenges he complains about now existed—perhaps even worse,” he added.

However, Hajiya Hafsat Mohammed Baba, a former Kaduna commissioner who also defected to the SDP, described El-Rufai’s exit as a major setback for the APC. “El-Rufai’s leaving is a minus for APC and a plus for SDP. He has taken along former CPC and ACN members, including myself. It is a significant blow to the ruling party,” she said.

Political analyst, Haruna Ibrahim Nasarawa noted that while El-Rufai’s defection may attract some loyalists, others may join the SDP out of frustration with the APC. “Many feel sidelined by the current APC administration and see no future for themselves in the party,” he explained.

However, the APC State Secretary, Yahaya Baba-Pate, dismissed concerns over the defections, emphasising the party’s focus on delivering Kaduna State for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in 2027.

“The APC in Kaduna is growing daily. We are not disturbed by anyone defecting to another party,” he said.