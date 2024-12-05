4 LP Reps, Ibori’s daughter defect to APC

Four members of the Labour Party (LP) and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have dumped their parties for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, announced the defections of the lawmakers through letters he read upon resumption of plenary on Thursday.

The LP lawmakers that defected to APC include Tochukwu Chinedu Okere (Imo), Donatus Matthew (Kaduna), Akiba Bassey (Cross River) and Esosa Iyawe (Edo).

Also, a member of the PDP and daughter of former governor of Delta State, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, announced her defection to the APC.

The lawmakers cited lingering crisis and factionalisation in the LP and PDP for their defections to the APC.

Lately, the LP and PDP have lost some legislators to the APC.

In July, Ezenwa Onyewuchi, a LP Senator defected to the APC.

In October, Chris Nkwonta and Sulaiman Abubakar left the PDP for the ruling party..