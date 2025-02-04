4 killed in Niger road crash

Four people have died and 13 others sustained injuries in a road crash along Lapai–Agaie road in Niger State.

It was gathered that the incident involved a head-on collision between three trailers a few meters from Agaie.

A resident, Baba Yakubu, said one of the trailers was carrying livestock, including 15 cows and over 20 goats, which also perished in the crash.

He attributed the accident to a wrong overtaking.

Abdullah Baba Arah, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), confirmed the crash, stating that the four victims included two who died on the spot and two who succumbed to injuries at Agaie General Hospital where they were taken to for medical attention.

Arah said “NSEMA received a report of a road crash that occurred today, 3rd February 2025, in Agaie LGA, along Agaie-Lapai road, around Al’Farma International School Agaie.

“It was a head-on collation of three trailer trucks, one carried cattle and goats. The cause of the crash was attributed to wrong overtaking.

“The unfortunate incident, which occurred this afternoon, has claimed the lives of four persons, two people died on the spot, while two others died at the hospital.

“About 15 cattle died along with more than 20 goats and 13 injured persons have been rushed to Agaie General Hospital and are receiving treatment,” he said.