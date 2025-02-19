4 kidnapped in Adamawa, police launch rescue operation

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of four individuals, including Abubakar Sadiq Umar, also known as Haske, a staff member of Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola.
The incident occurred in the early hours of February 17, 2025, in Mayokila Village, Mapeo District, Jada Local Government Area.
According to Police Public Relations Officer SP Yahaya Nguroje, a group of armed men suspected to be kidnappers stormed the community around 1:30am, firing sporadically before abducting their victims.
Nguroje said the police received a distress call at approximately 3:30am and immediately deployed personnel to aid in the rescue mission.
Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, called on residents of Jada Local Government Area to cooperate with security agencies to ensure the safe return of the abducted individuals.
“The command has intensified efforts to rescue the victims unharmed and bring the perpetrators to justice. Additional personnel have been deployed to reinforce the Divisional Police Officer in Kojoli for a tactical search and rescue operation,” Nguroje added.
The police urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to law enforcement authorities.
