4 injured, one in coma as car, okada collide in Kwara

Five people were feared dead in a multiple accident that occurred on Sunday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital....

Five people were feared dead in a multiple accident that occurred on Sunday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The accident occurred around 5:00 pm along the Federal Secretariat before Shoprite, Fate Road.

It involved a black Hyundai Sonata saloon with registration number LSD269HZ and a commercial Bajaj motorcycle bearing LSD269HZ.

It was gathered that eight persons, three males and five females were involved in the collision.

Eyewitness claimed three people died on the spot.

The Kwara State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Frederick Ade Ogidan confirmed the incident Sunday night.

According to him, the cause of the accident was due to over speeding, adding that the victim suffered bruises and fractures.

He, however said, “No death yet, but the rider of the bike, Abdulrasheed, is in coma. The car was driven by one Timileyin Samuel.

“The injured has been taken to the hospital for treatment,” he added.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...