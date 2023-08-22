4 hotel employees sued for renting out booked room, stealing

Four hotel staff members in Kano have appeared before a Magistrates’ Court 47 presided over by Hadiza Muhammad Hassan for allegedly stealing dollars, pounds, and…

Four hotel staff members in Kano have appeared before a Magistrates’ Court 47 presided over by Hadiza Muhammad Hassan for allegedly stealing dollars, pounds, and gold worth millions of naira from a hotel room that was booked on a permanent basis.

They are also accused of giving out the room to a customer three times, although the first occupant paid for the room as permanent.

The four defendants are; Abdulhakim Sabo, Musa Abubakar, Ismail Sulaiman, and Faisal Muhammad, all working in the hotel (name withheld).

The defendants were dragged to court by the Kano State Police Command following a complaint by the occupant of the room, one Alhaji Aminu Usman.

They are standing trial on three counts of charges bordering on conspiracy to commit the crime, entering a place without permission, and stealing.

The complainant told the police that the accused entered his hotel room and stole money, gold and important documents while he travelled to Saudi Arabia for a lesser Hajj.

The items stolen are; 5,000 US dollars, 10, 000 pounds Stalling, 3, 000 Saudi Riyals, gold and documents of his properties.

However, the primary suspect, Abdulhakim Sabo, returned the gold after intense questioning.

Counsel to the state government, Barrister Asma’u Dalhatu Gwadabe, urged the court to read the charge against the defendants.

When the charges were read against them, they pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, their lawyer urged the court to admit them on bail.

The court admitted them on bail and ordered the police to expand their investigation on the matter.

