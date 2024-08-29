4 Ghanaians arrested with N216m hemp

Naval officers attached to the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS BEECROFT, have arrested four Ghanaians with 288kg of Indian hemp worth N216 million on the Lekki…

Naval officers attached to the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS BEECROFT, have arrested four Ghanaians with 288kg of Indian hemp worth N216 million on the Lekki waterways in Lagos State.

The suspects, Monday Pongne (30), Eegbe Philip (31), Godswill Favour (29) and Agbedo Gomeda, were arrested while ferrying the illicit items into Nigeria through the country’s backwaters.

The Executive Officer of NNS BEECROFT, Captain Mutalib Raji, while parading the suspects, said officers of the command had been on their trail.

Captain Raji, who represented the Commander of NNS WEY, Commodore Taye Oladejo, said, “The suspects are members of a drug ring that specialise in shipping illicit substances through the waterways from some West African countries into Nigeria.

“Luck ran against the suspects on Sunday, August 25, 2024, when officers of the command sighted them on the Lekki waters.

“Four of the suspects were arrested while ferrying 72 bags of cannabis, totalling 288kg, into Nigeria in a wooden boat, also known as Cotonou boat.

“In their confessional statement, the suspects said they were paid N50,000 each by the owner of the consignment to help transport the drugs into Nigeria.”

He quoted one of the suspects as saying: “We are fishermen based in the Seme border area of Badagry. The name of the person who gave us the job is Monday. He and two others escaped in another boat when we were arrested.

“We were asked to deliver the consignment at a Lagos beach location on Brake Waters.”