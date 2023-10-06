4 footballers die in Lagos auto crash

Four yet to be identified footballers have died in a ghastly auto crash in the Alakija area of Lagos on Wednesday night. It is said…

Four yet to be identified footballers have died in a ghastly auto crash in the Alakija area of Lagos on Wednesday night.

It is said the two commercial motorcycles that they boarded had a head on collision with a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle that was going to Okomaiko in the Ojo area of the state from Mile 2

According to an eyewitness, the deceased were on their way home after a game of football at Navy town also located in the Ojo area of the city.

But for the timely arrival of Policemen from FESTAC Police Station, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), irate youths would have set the bus on fire.

Though one of the deceased was identified as a commercial motorcycle rider, the identities of others could not be ascertained.

“Some youths had converged at the scene of the auto crash and almost lynched the driver of the BRT bus. He was rescued by the police” a rider said

A police source said that most of the motorcycle riders were not aware that riding on the BRT lane from Okomaiko to Mile 2 and back had been outlawed with the commencement of BRT bus operations on the route

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent on phone, said the auto crash occurred at about 5.40pm on Wednesday.

