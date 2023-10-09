4 FCT teachers recognised for impact on students

An educational group, Real Life Mathematics, has rewarded four teachers in the FCT for their dedication in imparting knowledge on their students. The convener…

An educational group, Real Life Mathematics, has rewarded four teachers in the FCT for their dedication in imparting knowledge on their students.

The convener of Real Life Mathematics, Joshua Ibeazor, said the idea for the awards was to motivate and inspire teachers to do more in the FCT.

Ibeazor, a teacher with the Government Junior Secondary School, Wuse Zone 3, said the award would enable the teachers to do more as there was the need for the education sector to move forward in the country.

He said, “We are taught to ensure our students are motivated, but if the teachers are motivated by appreciating them, they will have a feeling to make them do more and put more effort in the job they are doing. It will create creativity and for them to be more serious while on the job.”

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, represented by the Director, School Services, Mrs Magdalene Uzoanya, stressed the need to value and support teachers in their efforts.

Adesola noted that teachers’ welfare was paramount to bringing out the best in them to build strong education framework to train students.

He stressed on the need to value and support teachers in their effort, stating that the government recognises the critical role of education and had initiative programmes to improve education in the FCT.

PTA Chairman of JSS Wuse Zone 3, Ms Hephzibah Ejele, advised government and the private sector to give their best in supporting teachers, saying if this was done, the future of the young ones would definitely be better.

