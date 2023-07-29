4 ex-commissioners make 17-commissioner-nominees list

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday sent a list of 17 nominees for appointment as commissioners to the State House of Assembly for…

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday sent a list of 17 nominees for appointment as commissioners to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, submitted the list of the nominees to the Clerk of the State House of Assembly, Barrister Rukaiyatu A. Jalo, for onward unveiling by the Speaker of the House.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that four former commissioners who served during his first tenure, Dr Habu Dahiru (Yamaltu/Deba), Barrister Zubairu Mohammed Umar (Funakaye), Dr Aishatu Umar Maigari and Muhammad Gambo Magaji (Dukku), are among the 17 nominees submitted by the SSG.

Speaker of the assembly, Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, read out the names of the new nominees as Abdulkadir Mohammed Waziri (Akko LGA); Adamu Inuwa Pantami (Gombe); Mijinyawa Ardo Tilde (Funakaye); Mohammed Shetima Gadam (Kwami); Asma’u Iganus (Shongom); Mohammed Saidu Fawu (Billiri); and Salihu Baba Alkali (Nafada).

Others are; Alhaji Nasiru Mohammed Aliyu (Yamaltu/Deba), Dr Barnabas Malle (Kaltungo), Dr Usman Maijama’a Kallamu (Kwami), Lt. Col. Abdullahi Bello (rtd) (Balanga), Sanusi Ahmed Maidala (Akko) and Dr Abdullahi Bappah Garkuwa (Gombe).

Governor Yahaya submitted the list exactly 60 days after he was sworn in for his second tenure, in line with the constitutional provisions.

