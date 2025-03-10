4 docked over motorcycle theft in Kano

A Kano Magistrates’ Court No 32 sitting at No-Man’s Land, has ordered the remand of four suspects accused of stealing motorcycles at Gurungawa, Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.
The suspects – Lawan Yakubu, Kabiru Garba, Usaini Hassan and Mubarak Basiru – are accused of conspiracy, armed robbery and theft.
They were arrested by residents of the area who handed them over to the police.
One Bashir Bello was also docked for allegedly buying stolen items from the suspects contrary to sections 97 and 317 of Penal Code.
Bello pleaded guilty to the charge of buying a motorcycle belonging to Abdullahi Bala worth N1.1 million but paid N160,000 for it.
His lawyer asked the court to grant him bail but the prosecution counsel Barr Saima instead asked the court to convict and sentence him, having pleaded guilty to the charge.
The presiding magistrate, Aisha Abdullahi Wayya, ordered his remand and adjourned the case to March 11.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.