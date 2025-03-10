4 docked over motorcycle theft in Kano

A Kano Magistrates’ Court No 32 sitting at No-Man’s Land, has ordered the remand of four suspects accused of stealing motorcycles at Gurungawa, Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects – Lawan Yakubu, Kabiru Garba, Usaini Hassan and Mubarak Basiru – are accused of conspiracy, armed robbery and theft.

They were arrested by residents of the area who handed them over to the police.

SPONSOR AD

One Bashir Bello was also docked for allegedly buying stolen items from the suspects contrary to sections 97 and 317 of Penal Code.

Bello pleaded guilty to the charge of buying a motorcycle belonging to Abdullahi Bala worth N1.1 million but paid N160,000 for it.

His lawyer asked the court to grant him bail but the prosecution counsel Barr Saima instead asked the court to convict and sentence him, having pleaded guilty to the charge.

The presiding magistrate, Aisha Abdullahi Wayya, ordered his remand and adjourned the case to March 11.