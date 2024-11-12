4 die swimming in Ekiti river

Ekiti State police command has confirmed the death of four persons in Okemesi-Ekiti, Ekiti State where two brothers and two friends died when they went to swim in a river.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, said a distress report was received on Sunday on the matter.

Abutu said the incident happened when a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old native of Okemesi-Ekiti went to river Osun on Ajindo/Idoile road to swim with two of their friends who came from Lagos to attend a burial ceremony.

SPONSOR AD

The PPRO noted that “The four young men unfortunately got drowned.

“Their bodies have been recovered and deposited in the morgue, while investigation is underway.”