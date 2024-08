Four persons, two women and two children, died when their engine boat capsized on the Benue River in Taraba State. The victims were traveling from…

Four persons, two women and two children, died when their engine boat capsized on the Benue River in Taraba State.

The victims were traveling from Mayoreneyo town in Ardo-Kola LGA to Belengo town in Karim-Lamido when the boat capsized.

Alhaji Jidda Mayoreneyo, the chairman of Engine Boat Operators in Taraba State, said while other passengers survived, the four fatalities were confirmed.