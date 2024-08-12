4 die in soak-away pit in lmo

Tragedy struck the Umuoyala Egbu community in Owerri North Local Government Area, Imo State, on Saturday when four men lost their lives in a soak-away…

Eyewitnesses said the pit had been recently evacuated by workers but the owner of the property had complained about blockages affecting water flow.

It was gathered that one of the deceased, identified as Eke, reportedly entered the pit to address the blockage but was unable to exit.

Residents said in attempts to rescue him, three others entered the pit and also met their end.

The victims’ bodies were retrieved and taken to Holy Rosary Hospital, Emekuku, where a medical doctor confirmed their deaths.

The Imo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, acknowledged the incident and stated that he would seek further details from the Owerri North Divisional Police Officer (DPO).