4 die, 10 injured in Jigawa bus fire

A tragic bus fire in Jigawa State on February 22, 2025, claimed the lives of four passengers and left ten others injured.

The ill-fated Hummer bus, which was travelling from Zaki Local Government Area in Bauchi State to Rabadi village in Gwaram Local Government Area, caught fire near Government Girls Unity Secondary School, Gwaram.

According to the Jigawa State Police Command, the fire was triggered when the exhaust pipe came into contact with a mattress tied to the back of the vehicle.

The bus, which was overloaded with 44 passengers-including 25 adults and 19 children-was quickly engulfed in flames.

Sadly, four people, including two children, were burned beyond recognition, while ten others sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Fortunately, 30 passengers were rescued unharmed.

In response to the incident, police urged commercial drivers to avoid overloading and ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any trip.

Police spokesperson, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, cautioned drivers against reckless speeding and emphasised the importance of regular brake and tyre inspections to prevent such tragedies.

The incident has sparked widespread concern in the community, with many calling for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to curb overloading and improve road safety.