4 cyber criminals jailed in Kwara

Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, on Monday, sent four people to prison for various cybercrime offences and impersonation.

The convicts are a 21-year-old cinematographer, Abiodun Ayomide; Aderoju Ridwan Kayode (both Osun state indigenes); Bello Damola Lateef and Azeez Ibrahim Olarewaju from Kwara and Oyo states respctively.

They were prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

The defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

EFCC counsel, Innocent Mbachie, Rashidat Alao and Isabel Adeniran urged the court to convict them.

In his judgement, Justice Yusuf sentenced the defendants to jail terms ranging from three to six months with fines of N50,000 to N200,000 based on the provisions of Section 319A of the Penal Code.

The judge also ordered that the various sums of money, including dollars, exotic cars, phones and laptops which were used to perpetrate the crimes be forfeited to the federal government.

