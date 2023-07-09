4 construction workers feared kidnapped

Four persons are feared kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Tashar Yari, Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday. Two others were reported…

Four persons are feared kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Tashar Yari, Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday.

Two others were reported to have sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving treatment at Shika Teaching Hospital in Zaria.

According to a source, the attackers stormed the building where the construction workers were staying and abducted the victims.

The incident took place on the Kaduna-Zaria-Kano highway, where the workers were engaged in construction.

Multiple sources within Makarfi town have confirmed the incident, including a community leader who preferred not to be mentioned.

The community leader stated that the gunmen arrived in the night when it was raining, and attacked the victims without any resistance.

He further stated, “Four persons were kidnapped, but two workers sustained gunshot wounds and were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.”

Efforts to contact the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, were unsuccessful as he did not answer calls and has yet to respond to text messages at the time of filing this report.

