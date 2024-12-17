4 charged with stealing of cassava tubers in Ekiti

The police in Ekiti State have arraigned four persons at a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti over stealing.

Police listed the defendants as Aderiye Goke (40), Joseph Shedrack (35), Oni Oluwarokanmi ((31), and Olayemi Isaiah (19).

The prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that on December 9 at Ayetoro-Ekiti, within Ido-Ekiti, the defendants conspired to steal cassava tubers.

Inspector Oriyomi noted that the defendants on the same date, time and place, within the magisterial district, stole the tubers valued at N50,000, property of one Fayomi Olaniyi.

He said the offence was punishable under Section 421, 302(1)(a) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State 2021.

Counsel to the defendants, Barrister Oluwafemi Alabi, urged the court to admit his clients to bail, which Chief Magistrate A Ayomi Adeosun, granted in the sum of N30,000 each with one surety in like.

He adjourned the case till January 9, for hearing.