4.2m employed in creative sector – NESG

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has called on the federal government to invest more in the creative sector, saying the sector currently provides employment for about 4.2 million Nigerians.

The NESG stated this yesterday in Abuja at a general assembly organised by its Creative Economy Thematic Group to discuss Nigeria’s Creative economy.

A board member of the NESG, Mr Udeme Ufot, said “Over 4.2 million people are currently employed across the five sub-sectors, potentially creating more employment and contributing more to the national GDP than the 12.2% currently delivered by the telecommunication and information sector.

“If fully harnessed, and considering Nigeria’s huge demographic of highly-talented youths, the creative economy could even outperform the oil industry,” he said.

