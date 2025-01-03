3SC, Rivers United gear up for title fight in second stanza

Shooting Stars goalkeeper, Mustapha Lawal, has expressed confidence in his team’s readiness for the second round of the 2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The ‘Oluyole Warriors’, led by head coach Gbenga Ogunbote, bounced back from a rocky start to finish the first half of the season on a high note.

They are unbeaten in their last five league matches and currently sit in third place in the table.

Lawal acknowledged the tougher challenges ahead but assured the fans that the team is prepared.

“We expect a more challenging second round, but we will be ready to give it all it takes,” he told the club’s media.

Meanwhile, Rivers United General Manager, Dr. Okey Kpalukwu, has also shared an optimistic outlook for his team.

The ‘Pride of Rivers’, who are in second place with 34 points from 19 matches, are determined to maintain their strong form.

Kpalukwu emphasized the importance of unity and hard work in achieving their season’s objectives.

“There will be more challenges for us in the second round, but we will be well prepared, and I believe God will see us through,” Kpalukwu said in his New Year message to supporters.

“Together, we will continue to work towards achieving our goals and making Rivers United a force to be reckoned with in football.”