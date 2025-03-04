3SC, Rivers clash stalemated; El-Kanemi Warriors, Akwa record slim wins

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 27 clash between title chasing clubs, 3SC and Rivers United, played yesterday at the Lekan Salami Stadium Ibadan ended in a 0-0 draw as none of the sides could break the deadlock till the end of regulation time.

Following the stalemate, the top three positions remained unchanged because even before the match, Rivers United were second, followed by 3SC in third while leaders Remo Stars who won 1-0 at home against Plateau United on Sunday had opened a 12-point gap.

Both Rivers United and 3Sc now have 42 points each but the former are occupying the second position on superior goal difference of plus six as against 3SC’s five.

SPONSOR AD

Meanwhile, in the other week 27 match, Lobi Stars’ relegation worries got worse after they were beaten 0-1 by El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri.

After a barren first half, Jacob Jonathan, scored the only goal of the match in the 52nd minute as the Borno Warriors held on for their 10th victory of the season.

Lobi Stars are rooted at the bottom of the table with 23 points from a possible 81.

Katsina United also suffered a slim 0-1 loss at Akwa United.

Uche Sabastine’s goal in the 20th minute proved enough for the relegation troubled Akwa United to pick the maximum points.

The ‘Promise Keepers’ as Akwa United are called are second from bottom with 27 points.