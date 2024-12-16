3rd edition of junior golf tourney tees off in Abuja

The third edition of the Leader Joe 1808 Foundation junior golf tournament has teed off in Abuja with 150 participants from different states of the federation.

Speaking at the commencement of the tournament over the weekend, the Founder of the Leader Joe 1808 Foundation, Joseph Onus told journalists that this year’s edition is accompanied with advocacy to return underprivileged children to school.

“Today at the ceremonial tee off to kickstart the three day event, we have 150 children scattered across states of the federation to compete and most importantly promote the culture of returning children to school because every child deserves education. Currently, the Foundation has 119 children on scholarship across the country,”

On the impact the tournament has had over the years, he said “This is the third edition and we are happy that from the previous editions, three of the children that played were selected in the world junior golf ranking.”

He also said: “Scholarship of N500, 000 will be given to the overall winner while other medals and trophies have been set aside for winners of different categories,”