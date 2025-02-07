391 drug suspects arrested in FCT in 2024

The FCT command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says the agency arrested no fewer than 391 suspects for various drug-related crimes between January and December, 2024.

The NDLEA’S FCT commander, Mr Kabir Tsakuwa, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Tsakuwa, while highlighting the achievements of the command in 2024, said 365 of those suspected were male while 26 were females.

SPONSOR AD

He said that the suspects were arrested during raid operations at different locations within the FCT by the men of field commands, area commands, squads and operational teams.

This, he said, also included the agency’s patrol teams located at the major roads linking to FCT from other states.

The NDLEA boss said that the command prosecuted a total of 173 cases in court within the same period under review.

He also said that the command secured 72 convictions, adding that the command had cumulatively 288 pending cases in court that were currently at various stages of prosecution.