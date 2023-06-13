38-year-old lawmaker re-elected as Kwara Speaker

Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu has been re-elected as the Speaker of the 10th Kwara State House of Assembly. He was reelected following a motion by Hon…

Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu has been re-elected as the Speaker of the 10th Kwara State House of Assembly.

He was reelected following a motion by Hon Halidu Danbaba and seconded by Hon Fatimah Arinola Lawal.

Similarly, Emmanuel Ojo Oyebode of Oke-Ogun Constituency was also elected as Deputy Speaker of House unopposed.

The inauguration was superintended by the Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimah Jummai Kperogi, who swore in the speaker and deputy.

NEWS EXTRA: Adamawa lawmaker opts for bicycle over Fuel price hike

Four Reasons You Should Reject Fake News And How To Identify It

The legislature was inaugurated following issuance of Proclamation by Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in compliance with Section 105(3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The new 24-member house has five women including 26 years old Rukayat Shittu and one opposition member, Hon AbdulRaheem Agboola, elected under the platform of PDP.

Eight members are returning lawmakers while 16 are new members.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...