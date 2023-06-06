38-Year-Old elected Osun Assembly Speaker

A 38-year-old member of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, has been elected as the speaker. Egbedun emerged Speaker after unanimous votes from…

A 38-year-old member of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, has been elected as the speaker.

Egbedun emerged Speaker after unanimous votes from the members during the inauguration of the state’s 8th assembly on Tuesday.

The lawmaker representing Odo-Otin constituency was nominated by Ibrahim Abiola of the Irewole/Isokan constituency and seconded by Areoye Samuel.

Egbedun, born on June 29, 1985, holds a degree in Business Information Systems from the University of East London.

He is a first-time elected lawmaker into the state assembly and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, Akinyode Oyewusi, representing Ife North Constituency, was elected as the Deputy Speaker.

Oyewusi is a postgraduate student of international Law and Diplomacy at Leed City University.

The inaugural sitting of the 8th assembly was presided by Simeon Amusan, the Clerk of the House.

Earlier this year, Timothy Owoeye, the former Speaker of the Osun Assembly, lost his re-election bid into the House to PDP’s Olatunbosun Oyewole.

The new Assembly will be working with Ademola Adeleke, whose election as Osun Governor was affirmed last month by the Supreme Court.

