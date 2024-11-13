37th Dala Hard Court Tennis championship serves off Nov 15

The Technical Director of Dala Hard Court Tennis Championship, Yusuf Datti, has said that the preliminary round of the only surviving major tennis tournament in the country will serve off on November 15 to 17th while the main draws would hold 18th to 23rd November, 2024.

The week-long national tennis tournament in Kano, Nigeria, which takes place annually between November and December outlives tournaments such as Lord Rumen Tennis tournament held in Lagos, Ogbe Hard Court International Tennis tournament and Kaduna Hard Court.

Addressing the press to herald the annual tournament, Datti pointed out what he felt made Dala Harcourt stand the test of time.

He said: “I believe accountability and transparency in running of the tournament over the years coupled with the zeal of the organisers who have remain focused. This has led this open competition to attract international players over the years.”

On the expected attendance at this year’s event, Datti said: “It will be no surprise if our attendance reaches 250 players.

“You know regular tournaments like CBN have not held yet, Only Davis cup hosted in Nigeria, so players starved of competitive action might rush at the opportunity to take part.”

He also disclosed that at least N35 million would be spent on the prestigious tournament. The Technical Director, however, hinted that prize money may not witness any change, but the cost of hosting the event would take a reasonable chunk of the budget due to the prevailing economic situation in the country.