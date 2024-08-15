362 communities in Kano at high risk of flood – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned that 362 vulnerable Communities in 14 local governments in Kano State are at high risk of flood.…

NEMA’s Director-General, Mrs Zubaida Umar, made this known at a one-day stakeholders meeting in Kano on Thursday.

The theme of the workshop is: “Enhancing Community Resilience through Effective Solid Waste Management and Proactive Flood Preparedness”

Umar, who was represented by Dr Nuraddeen Abdullahi, NEMA Territorial Coordinator Kano Office, said the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) AFO has predicted a population of 3,749,200 were at risk of flood in the state.

She listed the local government to include: Rimin Gado, Tofa, Kabo, Madobi, Garun Malam, Bebeji, Rano, Dawakin Kudu, Warawa, Wudil, Sumaila, Ajingi, Kura and Dala.

Umar said the meeting was also to implement effective early actions that would safeguard lives and livelihoods throughout the rainy season.

“Floods of 2012 and 2022 have highlighted the critical need for coordinated efforts across all levels of government in managing disaster risks.

“Kano State has historically experienced severe impacts from floods, and the current predictions highlight that certain areas will continue to face challenges, especially with improper solid waste disposal in our communities,” she said.

The DG emphasised the need to collaborate to sensitise the public on waste management as well as downscaling flood early warning and risk mitigation at the grassroots levels.

“Improper solid waste disposal affects the environment, human health as well as the economy, due to uncontrolled dumping of large amounts of wastes, which prevent rainwater from flowing freely leading to overflow and flooding,” he said.

Umar noted that NEMA has engaged in extensive planning and analysis, Stakeholders’ Technical Meetings and an Emergency Coordination Forum.

“Disaster management is everyone’s business. By coming together, we can protect our communities, preserve critical infrastructure, and maintain socio-economic stability in Kano state.

“This aligns with the Federal Government’s renewed focus on socio-economic growth and development under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu,” Umar said.

The Kano State Commissioner for Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation, Hajiya Amina Abdullahi, reiterated Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf’s commitment to protect the people against disasters and emergencies.

Abdullahi, represented by the Ministry’s Director of Disaster Management and Rapid Response, Mr Mustafa Yunusa, commended the organisers of the workshop.

The Managing Director of the Kano State Refuse Management and Sanitation Board, Alhaji Amadu Haruna-Zago, urged residents to desist from dumping refuse on the road and waterways. (NAN)