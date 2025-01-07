36 kidnap victims rescued in Sokoto

Thirty-six kidnap victims were reportedly rescued in a joint operation conducted by security agencies in the eastern part of Sokoto state on Monday.

The victims were kidnapped from various communities in Sokoto and Zamfara states and brought to Tidibali forest along Isa-Sabon birni-Goronyo area.

A resident of Isa, Surajo Isa, said he counted 36 rescued victims and two bodies who were brought to Isa town.

“I believe the operatives killed many bandits during the operation,” he said.

The Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu, Colonel Ahmed Usman, confirmed the operation to our reporter but said he was not yet briefed about the rescue.