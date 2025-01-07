359,937 meters given out in 9 months by DisCos

The 12 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in the country gave out 359,937 meters from January to September of 2024, analysis of the Nigerian Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) quarterly reports have shown.

A breakdown showed that the DisCos gave out more meters in the third quarter of the year with 184,507 meters, followed by the first quarter with 123,604 meters and second quarter with 51,826 meters.

Analysis by DisCos showed Ikeja DisCo gave out the highest meters with 82,493 meters, followed by Ibadan DisCo with 71,040 meters and Abuja DisCos with 60,177 meters.

Others include; Enugu DisCo with 37,248 meters, Benin DisCo with 31,140 meters; Eko Disco with 23,428 meters; Aba DisCos with 21,529 meters; Port Harcourt DisCo with 14,480 meters and Jos DisCo with 8,676 meters.

The last on the list include; Kaduna Disco with 7,312 meters, Kano DisCo with 1,583 meters and Yola DisCos with 831 meters.

According to NERC this makes it 6,156,726 customers that metered out of the 13,339,635 registered electricity customers across the 12 DisCos, meaning 7,182,909 customers are still under estimated billing as at September.

Recall that NERC in a circular increased prices of meters under the MAP scheme on May 1.

The increase began the process of deregulation of the price meter with the commission saying prices will be determined through a competitive bidding process with customers provided with a choice of authorised vendors.

According to the commission, the review is based on the need for the efficient pricing of meters “To respond more quickly to changes in macroeconomic parameters, particularly exchange rates.

“The cost of prices of meters deployed under the MAP scheme is thereby to enable end-use customers to acquire meters from MAPS of their choice based on competitive open market prices determined from transparent bidding frameworks.

“All MAP permit holders are henceforth eligible to provide services and transact for the provision of meters and metering services with any Disco in the Federal Republic of Nigeria with their existing permit.

“The lifting of the restriction on permitting to operate in all DisCos is subject to the mandatory requirement for MAPS to comply with the associated DisCo specific requirements/specifications.”

NERC said all electricity distribution companies (DisCos) would ensure the effective and seamless integration of smart meters deployed by MAPS with DisCo’s head-end systems and metre data management systems.

Since then, the DisCos have changed the price of electricity twice with the cost of a single-phase meter rising from N117,000 to N149,800.

This amount indicates an increase of 28.03 per cent or N32,800, depending on the distribution company and meter vendor.

The new prices were posted on the official X handle of the discos in November.

Eko DisCo pegged the price of its Single Phase Metre between N135,987.5 and N161,035, while a Three Phase Meter was pegged between N226,600 and N266,600.

Ibadan DisCo said customers will pay between a range of N130,998 and N142,548 for a single-phase meter and N226,556.25–NN232,008 for a three-phase meter.

Customers under Abuja DisCo will pay N123,130.53–NN147,812.5 for single-phase meters and N206,345.65–NN236,500 three-phase meters.

Kano Electricity Distribution said its customers will pay N127,925–N129,999 for a single-phase meter and N223,793–NN235,425 for a three-phase meter.

Lastly, Kaduna DisCo said N131,150—N142,548.94 would be paid for single-phase meters and N220,375—N232,008.04 three-phase meters.