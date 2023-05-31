34 clubs for Zenith Bank Women Basketball League

At least 34 clubs will feature in the preliminary round of this year’s Zenith Bank sponsored Nigeria Women Basketball League. Already, the Nigeria Basketball Federation…

At least 34 clubs will feature in the preliminary round of this year’s Zenith Bank sponsored Nigeria Women Basketball League.

Already, the Nigeria Basketball Federation is expanding the tournament to improve the quality of the teams that will compete in the elite Women league.

According to the new format, a total of 34 women teams will compete in two Conferences to be staged in Benin and Zaria respectively.

The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin is the venue of the Atlantic Conference billed to start on June 1 just as the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, will host the Savannah Conference later in the month.

Eight teams are expected to qualify for the Savannah and Atlantic Conference of the Zenith Women Basketball League while the rest will be accommodated in the Division 1 of the league.

The NBBF President, Musa Kida, has said the new arrangement is aimed at strengthening the entire women’s league and the elite league in particular.

Meanwhile, the sponsor, Zenith Bank, has also backed the new format of the women basketball league to succeed.

Group Managing Director of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said: “The target has always been to make the competition better with every edition and so we are happy that the NBBF is working on making the women’s league stronger.”

