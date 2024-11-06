’33k no longer sustainable’, corps members demand implementation of N77k

National Youth Service Corp members have urged Federal Government to implement the promised N77,000 allowance to alleviate the economic hardship they are going through.

The corps members took to their social media handles to share their concerns on Wednesday.

They said in spite of Federal Government’s approval of new minimum wage, in July 2024, corps members were still receiving the old allowance of N33,000.

SPONSOR AD

According to them, the old allowance is no longer sustainable due to high transportation, feeding, and NYSC other daily expenses.

The Twitter reactions read: “3 months after, the Federal Government still believes that N33k is enough for NYSC members to survive,” tweeted @NoorAjuwon.

“How can we even concentrate on our primary assignment with N33k in this current economic situation?” asked @Arbdoolbasid_Jr.

“High transportation costs: @Eze_na_ujari spends N5,000 on transportation and N2,000 on Community Development Service (CDS) contributions, leaving him with N26,000 from the N33,000 allowance.

“Poor living conditions: @blazzin_225 described the situation as “suffering and wickedness” due to bad NYSC lodges, dilapidated bathrooms and toilets, and starvation

Another tweet at @officialABAT was urged, “See us as your children too. We’re dying.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Federal Government approved the new minimum wage after the expiration of the old wage structure in April. The new approval is expected to be extended to corps members. (NAN)