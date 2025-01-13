334 C of O ready for Collection, Kwara Tells Residents

No fewer than 334 Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) were signed by Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq for building owners in the state in the last quarter of last year.

The chairman of Kwara State Geographic Information Service, ESV Abdulkareem Sulyman disclosed this during the quarterly inter-ministerial press briefing organised by the Ministry of Communications.

Sulyman said 178 Certificates of Occupancy have been processed and duly signed by AbdulRazaq for collection.

SPONSOR AD

According to him, “The Kwara state Geographic Information Service processed a total number of 156 Certificate of Occupancy in the second quarter, and 178 in the last quarter of 2024 (October to December) making a total of 334 certificates of occupancy duly processed to the final stage and ready for collection.

“The Agency was able to achieve this feat as a result of the transition to the automation system embarked upon by the present administration in ensuring proper administration and management of land and building matters in the State”.

He added that “878 Statutory Rights of Occupancy were produced for the production of Certificates of Occupancy, while 645 Survey Reports were processed for the production of Statutory Rights of Occupancy within the period under review.

364 Titles Deed Plans, he noted, were processed for the production of Certificates of Occupancy, while 334 Certificates of Occupancy were processed to the final stage and signed by the Governor now ready for collection at the Kwara State Geographic Information Service (KWGIS).

He said the ongoing reform and automation of land administration in the State helped the Agency to accelerate the process and boost the State’s internally generated revenue.”

“Twelve Lands Registration Certificates were issued to twelve applicants on their portions of land after meeting the necessary procedures for Land Registration”, he submitted.

Sulyman however, reiterated that the ongoing reclamation exercise of government setbacks around public offices and institutions is a Federal Government directive to curb insecurity in the country.

He said the exercise would cut across all the sixteen Local Government Areas of the state.

Speaking on the Ilọrin Smart City, the KWGIS boss said preliminary activities have been concluded on the 19,000 hectares of land earmarked for the project.