33 killed in Edo road crashes in 2 months

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Cyril Mathew, has said 33 people lost their lives in road accidents across the state within two months.
Speaking to journalists yesterday, Mathew stated that the fatalities resulted from 35 accidents recorded between January and February 2025.
He said 119 people were involved in 17 road crashes in January, with 15 deaths and 69 injuries.
The sector commander said in February, 171 passengers were affected by 18 accidents, leading to 18 deaths and 69 injuries.
He attributed most of the accidents to brake failure, speeding, reckless driving, phone usage while driving and route violations.
Mathew urged motorists to avoid overloading, drunk driving, night travel, and excessive speeding to ensure safer journeys.
He emphasised that the FRSC is intensifying awareness campaigns to educate drivers on road safety and prevent further casualties.
He also called on stakeholders to collaborate with the corps in achieving a zero-road traffic crash target in the state.
