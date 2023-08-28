33 days after, abducted Benue doctor regains freedom

…NMA suspends indefinite strike A medical doctor, Dr Asema Msuega, who was abducted in Ukum LGA of Benue State has regained his freedom from…

A medical doctor, Dr Asema Msuega, who was abducted in Ukum LGA of Benue State has regained his freedom from captivity after one month.

Secretary of the Benue State Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Ameh Godwin, in a statement at the weekend confirmed the release of his abducted colleague from the captors’ den.

A police spokeswoman in Benue State, SP Catherine Anene, also confirmed that the abducted doctor was freed on Friday night.

The state NMA secretary, Godwin, therefore announced that following the development, the association called off its indefinite strike in the state which began on Tuesday last week.

“We are pleased to inform you that Dr Asema Msuega, our esteemed colleague who was abducted at Ukum Local Government Area on Sunday, 23rd July, 2023, has been released from captivity.

“In light of this development, an Emergency General Meeting of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Benue State Chapter, was convened today; Saturday, 26th August, 2023 by 10 a.m. After thorough deliberation and careful consideration, the indefinite strike action, which was initiated in response to the abduction of Dr Asema Msuega, stands suspended by 11 a.m. today.

“Members are hereby instructed to resume their duties. However, doctors working in Ukum LGA are directed to leave their duty stations until further notice. We are currently assessing the situation and will communicate further instructions as soon as possible,” the secretary stated.

