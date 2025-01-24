32-year-old man strangles father in Ondo

A 32-year-old man, Sunday Abilewa, has allegedly strangled his father, Abu Abilewa, at Isua Akoko in Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Pa Abilewa, 68, was allegedly killed by his son after the latter approached him to buy him a new motorcycle, and he refused.

A police prosecutor in charge of the case, Inspector Abdulateef Suleiman, disclosed this to the Akure Division of the Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Suleiman told the court how Abilewa was apprehended by detectives and charged to with murder.

He revealed how the defendant had on December 31, 2024, at about 5pm, at Eberi quarters, Isua Akoko, Ondo State, allegedly caused the death of the sexagenarian by strangling him.

“The defendant allegedly approached the deceased (his father) to buy him a new motorcycle, but the deceased refused. It led to an argument, and in the process, the defendant grabbed the neck of his father, which resulted in his death.

”Efforts of the defendant’s mother to rescue the deceased proved abortive as the defendant was under the influence of hard drugs,” said the prosecutor.

According to him, Abilewa’s offence contravened Section 316 and was punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol.II, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

He pleaded with the court to allow him to assemble witnesses in the murder case for prosecution.

He also urged the court to remand the defendant in a custodial centre, pending the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Magistrate, Funke Akinboboye, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded in custody pending receipt of advice from the DPP’s office.

Adeboboye later adjourned the case till February 25, 2025, for mention.