31 terrorists killed, 81 apprehended in one week – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says troops of the armed forces have in the last week killed 31 terrorists and apprehended 81 others in various operations across North East, North Central and North West.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops also rescued 10 kidnapped hostages, while a total of 63 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and their families surrendered to troops across theatres of operation.

In the North East, he said the troops of Operation HADIN KAI conducted fighting patrols in Bama and Chibok local government areas of Borno, as well as Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe.

Buba said the troops also recovered 12 AK47 rifles, two locally fabricated rifles, three dane guns, 181 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, four magazines, and three motorcycles, among other items.

He added that the troops neutralised 13 terrorists, arrested 12 and rescued five kidnapped persons.

In the North Central, he said the troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested five suspects, and recovered arms and ammunition, as well as 145 rustled cows during the week.

He said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke had On Oct. 1, arrested two IPOB/ESN criminals in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue while on patrol.

He stated that the criminals were arrested at the residence of a top herbalist, while the herbalist fled.

He added that “troops recovered one body armour and bulletproof vests.

“Overall, troops arrested three suspects and recovered two locally fabricated rifles, 10 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, five cutlasses, one body armour, one bulletproof vest and a jack-knife.”

In North West, Buba said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed six terrorists, arrested 12 and rescued 33 kidnapped persons.

He said the troops also recovered four AK47 rifles, two dane guns, 35 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, three motorcycles, five mobile phones, one cutlass and five solar panels.

Troops of Operation Whirl Punch also eliminated one terrorist and recovered three AK47 rifles, one AK47 magazine loaded with five rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special, 10 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm warheads, one cutlass, amongst other items. (NAN)

