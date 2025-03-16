✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
31 bandits killed, camps destroyed in Katsina –Military

Troops, Military, Security Operatives
FILE PHOTO: Troops
    By Tijjani Ibrahim, Katsina
The Nigerian military has reportedly struck bandits operating in parts Katsina State, neutralising 31 in two separate operations.
Daily Trust gathered that the first operation conducted by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma resulted in the killing of 12 bandits, including a senior commander known as Dogo, and the capture of seven motorcycles.
The incident which occurred at Maigora village in Faskari LGA, initially led to the death of five bandits when the terrorists attacked the village.
Seven more were said to have been killed when the bandits regrouped and launched a counter attack, but encountered superior fire power from the military.
Seven operational motorcycles of the bandits were reportedly seized by the security forces after the two encounters.
In another operation, the air component of Operation Fansa Yamma carried out airstrikes on bandits’ hideouts in Unguwar Goga Hillforest, Ruwan Godiya Ward, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, where they destroyed two major camps belonging to notorious bandit leaders, Alhaji Gero and Alhaji Riga, and neutralised at least 19 bandits.
Intelligence sources revealed how the military intensified operations against bandits in the North West, targeting their camps and supply networks as part of efforts to restore normalcy to the region.
Security sources confirmed that the forces are maintaining aerial and ground surveillance to track fleeing bandits and prevent them from regrouping.
